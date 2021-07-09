Bitgear (GEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,999.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Bitgear has a market cap of $888,376.72 and $18,999.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

