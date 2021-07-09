BlackRock Inc. Buys 118,861 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Rockwell Medical worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,750 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

RMTI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.