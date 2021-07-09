BlackRock Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $18.85 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

