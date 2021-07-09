BlackRock Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Research Frontiers worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Research Frontiers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

REFR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.91. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.