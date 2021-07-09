BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 355,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFMD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth $357,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch bought 22,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 over the last 90 days. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

