BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.35 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

