BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,073 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

BSTZ opened at $40.83 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

