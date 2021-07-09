Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 30,874 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

