Blank Wallet Price Down 7.3% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $581,241.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00163623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.47 or 0.99502773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00942542 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

