Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

