BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,763,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEVU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.