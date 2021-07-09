BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $999,000.

ZWRKU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

