BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 300,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $9,882,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $4,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $3,943,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $3,233,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

