BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.17 Million in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.37% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,060,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAPA opened at $10.68 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.