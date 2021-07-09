BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

