BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.47 Million Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,674,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

