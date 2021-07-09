BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.48 Million Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,833,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000.

CMIIU stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

