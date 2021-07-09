B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 537.86 ($7.03).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.12). 3,591,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

