BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

STKL opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in SunOpta by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

