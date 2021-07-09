BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $399.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

CACC opened at $438.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.77. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

