Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$11.21 during trading hours on Friday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

