BonFi (BNF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1.53 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00922947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005324 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.