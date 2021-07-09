Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.34 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.