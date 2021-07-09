bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

