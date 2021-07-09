Bramshill Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. 28,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,532. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

