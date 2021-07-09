Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

