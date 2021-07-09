Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after buying an additional 2,436,212 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,650,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,634. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

