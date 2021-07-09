Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $230,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 18,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

