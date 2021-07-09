Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $733,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.