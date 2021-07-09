Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,331. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.