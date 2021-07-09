Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,243,444. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

