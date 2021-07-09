Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
BHF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55.
Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
