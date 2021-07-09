Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.