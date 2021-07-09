Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,984.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.