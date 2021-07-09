Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $19.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 5,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $2,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 159,614 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 264,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

