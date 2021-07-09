Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $348.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.39 million and the highest is $354.30 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.02. 1,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $316.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

