Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $802.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

