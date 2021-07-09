Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. IBEX also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $367.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

