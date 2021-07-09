Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

