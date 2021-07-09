Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $335.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.61 million and the highest is $346.83 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

SBLK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 1,428,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

