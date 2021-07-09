Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,142,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,583,130. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $126,430,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.