Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $9.03

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 686,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,928,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

