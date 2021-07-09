Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $54.31

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.31.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of BYD opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02.
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $76,648,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
