Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $54.31

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BYD opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $76,648,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

