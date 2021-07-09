Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $73.86

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCBO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,077. Docebo has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -239.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.