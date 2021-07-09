Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $241.79

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $140.60 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.