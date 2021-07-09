Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $14.75

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 179,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.