Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Target Price at $27.67

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Similarweb stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,886. Similarweb has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

