Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

