Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Marriott International stock opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

