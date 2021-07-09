Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 104,487 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 642,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 59.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

