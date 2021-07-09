Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

